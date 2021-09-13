Cal Thomas: Let’s accept Pelosi’s challenge

Last March, two reports on the economy were published, but because of the pandemic they were mostly ignored by the media. One was from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO). In its 2021 Long-Term Budget Outlook, the U.S. received its lowest ranking ever, just 20th in the world in overall economic freedom. It said the reason was a dramatic decline in fiscal health. We are worse in that ranking, CBO said, than 150 other countries. CBO concluded that because of overspending, the national debt has already eclipsed the size of the economy and if it continues, we will reach 202% of GDP by 2051. If ever there was a case for “we can’t go on like this,” this is it.