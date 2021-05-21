Cal Thomas: Mississippi may make a difference

Abortion has contributed to the caustic environment in which we now live. People kill each other nightly on the streets of major cities. Buildings are burned and riots are becoming increasingly “normal” behavior. A Wall Street Journal story predicts we face a summer of “unrest.”

This disrespect for human life, law, order and morality has extended to pressure at the other end of life with assisted suicide laws in some states and, as we have seen with COVID-19, a lack of concern about the elderly in nursing homes.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks the number of abortions in the U.S., more than 62 million abortions have been performed since 1973. Guttmacher acknowledges the figure may be lower than the actual number. Black women have experienced “induced abortions at a rate nearly four times that of white women for at least three decades.” One might think that if Black lives matter, the weakest and most vulnerable would matter most. Think of the potential of these lost lives.

While the number of abortions has been in decline in recent years for several reasons, including the free services of crisis pregnancy centers, which work to dissuade women from getting an abortion, (Planned Parenthood charges for the procedure), any lost innocent life is one too many.