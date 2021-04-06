Cal Thomas: MLB shouldn't bow to political correctness

Bullies can only be encouraged by these responses. Where are the CEOs and others who have the nerve to stand their ground and oppose people with nothing better to do with their time than to demand the removal of Confederate statues, change the names of highways dedicated to those who held viewpoints they disagree with and engage in other unproductive behavior, like moving an All-Star game? Why don’t we hear them say “buzz off,” or use even stronger language?

MLB must know there will be financial consequences to its decision. Atlanta employs many African Americans in front offices, at concession stands, restaurants, hotels and other businesses, many of which rely on baseball, especially an All-Star game. Atlanta’s economy will take a hit at a time when the pandemic has hurt many businesses.

A statement by the Atlanta Braves said the organization is “…deeply disappointed by the decision. … This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city. … Our city has always been known as a uniter in divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community. Unfortunately, businesses, employees and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision.”