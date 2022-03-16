Cal Thomas: One must have a reason to fight

The line at the post office was long, so the woman in front of me decided to turn around and start a conversation. She was concerned about the current generation of young people and whether they would have enough inner strength to stand against an invading army as many Ukrainians are doing.

She said she feared today’s younger people (she appeared to be in her 50s) had been “given everything” and it seemed to her that they are weak as a result. “They haven’t had to fight for anything,” she lamented.

Probably every generation thinks the succeeding ones could never be as good as theirs. My parents’ generation thought rock ‘n’ roll was a sign the country was going to pot — literally and figuratively. Many of their parents believed Frank Sinatra and his screaming bobby socks followers were a sign of the end of the age. Now it’s the internet and social media that some believe are symptoms of our precipitous decline.

The woman at the post office has some evidence to support her concerns. A recent Quinnipiac University survey asked people what they would do if they were placed in the same position as the Ukrainians and invaded by a foreign power? Would they stand and fight, or would they cut and run?