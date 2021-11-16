Cal Thomas: Threats of lawlessness in New York

When BLM burst on the scene, many white people, including friends of mine, engaged in virtue signaling by putting the group’s logo on their social media pages and their signs in their front yards. Large companies contributed money. Few — and virtually none in the media — delved into the philosophy and background of BLM.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington, D.C., think tank, did. It found a 2015 interview with BLM leaders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi in which Cullors said, “Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists.” That same year, reported Heritage, “Tometi was hobnobbing with Venezuela’s Marxist dictator Nicolas Maduro of whose regime she wrote: ‘In these last 17 years, we have witnessed the Bolivarian Revolution champion participatory democracy and construct a fair, transparent election system recognized as among the best in the world.’”

Venezuelans who have fled the country would disagree. Others who have stayed struggle to obtain basic needs, including medicine, food and lifesaving surgery.