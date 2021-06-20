Cal Thomas: Why not call it Ferris Bueller’s day off?

Before her speech, RedState.com reports, a student recited the Pledge of Allegiance, but not the one we are used to: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. And to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under Allah, indivisible, and with liberty and justice for all.”

Under Allah?

Omeish said the U.S. was guilty of stealing land from Native Americans. She also denounced “extreme capitalism, individualism and white supremacy.” She has previously made remarks The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington has said “target and marginalize Jewish students and their families.”

These and other incidents and decisions made by school boards across the country have raised the ire of many parents. Some have shown up at public board meetings, denouncing members. Others are engaged in recall efforts. The question is whether any of their replacements will be better than the current ones and would they also give in to pressure from various groups that want to “fundamentally transform America,” as former President Obama pledged to do?