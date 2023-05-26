Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“Until you’re losing hair, hunched over the toilet, experiencing everyday pains, waking up feeling like you don’t want to do anything or talk to anybody … without having that experience, most people can’t relate,” a local person experiencing cancer recently said.

The devastation of a cancer diagnosis is all too familiar to many, creating not only emotional upheaval, but also a disruption in economic stability. According to the American Cancer Society, in North Carolina this is an unfortunate reality for nearly 67,000 individuals. In 2020, nearly 2,254 people were projected to be diagnosed in Forsyth County by the North Carolina Central Cancer Registry. “Most people don’t understand the burden,” says Walid, a Winston-Salem resident who was diagnosed with cancer last year.

We are employees of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and research fellows at the Spatial Justice Studio in Winston-Salem. The studio is an inter-institutional and interdisciplinary entity in the Center for Design and Innovation that brings faculty, students and the community together to develop meaningful solutions to issues related to spatial (in)justice. We are working on an initiative to define the challenges of people experiencing cancer who are also food-insecure, and to find community solutions to meeting those challenges.

One of the sometimes-overlooked burdens faced by cancer patients is food insecurity — reduced access to quality, variety, or nutritionally desirable foods. Food insecurity is a reality for approximately 1 in 6 residents of Forsyth County.

It is essential to view disease through a lens of social determinants, which often exacerbate health issues.

A cancer diagnosis significantly increases the burden of being food insecure. Cancer patients are forced to reallocate funds to cover medical care expenses and time-off-of-work costs. This shift in funds creates shortages in essential areas, which often includes the food budget. Those who do not have supplementary resources find themselves choosing between reducing their food budget or overextending themselves to make ends meet. “I had to go back to work because my kids needed things and disability wasn’t coming through,” Walid said as he mentioned the numbness in his feet caused by working two jobs while undergoing care.

Carla, a local community member battling cancer, asked recently, “Are there any food banks or food pantries that deliver?” This question was important to Carla because in a month, her mother, who has been helping her since December, will need to return to Pennsylvania. Prior to her cancer diagnosis in July 2022, Carla was working full time. Now, she can’t work at all. She is grateful for the support she has received from Cancer Services to “get a foothold” and gain stability while she applied for services. Now, she supplements her food budget with food stamps, but still worries at timed that her food will run out, and even rations food toward the end of the month.

According to the 2018 Food Research and Action Center, Forsyth County has one of the highest rates of food hardship in the nation. Forsyth has 21 food deserts, or areas with limited access to a grocery store or supermarket. Predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods may have fewer full-service supermarkets than predominantly White and non-Hispanic neighborhoods. Convenience stores usually have higher food prices, lower-quality foods, and less variety of foods than supermarkets or grocery stores.

Several nonprofits are trying to mitigate the impact of food insecurity in Forsyth County, including Cancer Services, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Positive Wellness Alliance, Clemmons Food Pantry, Community Care Center, and H.O.P.E. (Help Our People Eat) of Winston-Salem. For individuals who are unable to access food on site, DoorDash has a new initiative that allows delivery of food boxes at a subsidized rate. The Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Downtown Health Plaza supports pediatric patients' food access needs by referring patients to the federal nutrition programs and providing nonperishable bags of food as well as produce with the help of Campus Kitchen, H.O.P.E, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Forsyth Backpack Program. These are just a few of the resources available locally.

As nonprofits and other organizations seek to meet the needs of community members broadly, it is important to give consideration to the unique needs of underserved individuals, particularly the medically fragile. There must be a dedicated effort to both assess food needs, and to connect community members with cancer to community resources. As Carla pointed out, “Just because the help is out there, doesn’t mean I can get to the help.”

