Cari Boyce: More greenhouse gas-free than you think

As many countries, cities and companies seek to lower their greenhouse gas emissions and become carbon-free, you might wonder: "How carbon-free am I?"

Just about everything we do — from driving cars to flying on planes to streaming movies over the internet — carries a “carbon cost” of some level. Electricity usage is a component of your carbon footprint. But there is good news: If you’re a Duke Energy customer, about 60% of the electricity you use is already carbon-free.

This is no small feat considering the climate in this region produces some of the nation’s highest demand for electricity. However, Duke Energy meets this demand with a generation mix that has one-third less the carbon intensity than the rest of the nation.

In the Carolinas, about 50% of the power we use is nuclear power, which emits no greenhouse gases. It’s the largest emissions-free generation source in the nation, with Duke Energy’s plants looking to continue operating safely for at least another 20-30 years.

Other carbon-free resources like solar, hydroelectric and energy efficiency programs combine to make up another 9% of the energy mix. That percentage will double, maybe triple, in this decade as the company continues to invest in solar and other carbon-free resources.