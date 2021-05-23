Carl Golden: Trump won't be ditched easily

His characterization of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol as a largely peaceful demonstration protesting the election outcome has been taken up by a few congressional Republicans willing to exceed the boundaries of human understanding.

It is, however, testimony to the power Trump has asserted over the party. He’s its most dominant figure whose favor is sought eagerly by leadership and who remains a favorite of many Republican voters as the 2024 presidential candidate. He’s given every indication he intends to play a major, if not dominant, role in the 2022 midterm congressional elections, raising money and endorsing candidates.

If Republicans, already in striking distance of the majority in the House and in a deadlocked 50-50 Senate, regain control, Trump will emerge stronger than ever, potentially even unassailable.

Unless the American Renewal group can break that hold, it will go the way of other third party movements. This country is steeped in the two-party tradition and has consistently rejected all efforts to turn away from it, no matter the circumstances.

There is no question of the sincerity of the group nor any doubt they recognize the danger in clinging to a cult-like figure such as Trump has become.

The task on which they’ve embarked may be the equivalent of a moon shot but it’s one worth taking. It’s left the launch pad successfully into the unknown. Godspeed.

Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. You can reach him at cgolden1937@gmail.