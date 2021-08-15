Caroline Petrow-Cohen: Skateboarding: the most refreshing Olympic sport

While skateboarding allows an athlete’s individuality to shine through, the community is cohesive as well. “I feel like we’ve always been looked at as the outcasts,” Smith said, referring to the societal stigma pinned on skateboarders, “and we’ve all become a really big family.”

If you watched the Olympics, the way the skateboarders interacted with each other was often in stark contrast to other athletes. Competitors at some events, like gymnastics or swimming, typically didn’t stray far from their teammates. But skateboarders were enjoying each other’s company and lifting each other up regardless of country affiliation.

“From my point of view, we’re having a lot more fun than everyone else,” Knoop said. “There’s an unspoken understanding between skaters and a bond that’s there.”

Not everyone agrees that skateboarding belongs in the Olympics. Some say the Games represent a commercialization that strays too far from skateboarding’s counterculture roots. But skateboarding never really needed the platform of the Olympics in the first place.