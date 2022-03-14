Chris Geis: Even war has laws that must be upheld

The Law of Armed Conflict, or law of war, is a body of customs and treaties, developed over hundreds of years, that form a set of international norms for how warfare should be conducted. The horrors of World Wars I and II provided the impetus for much of the modern law of war, including the Geneva Conventions, which most countries, including the United States, have ratified and agreed to abide by.

Americans have made our share of mistakes and some have not always followed these principles, but those are the exceptions. Our military acts on the basis that there is a moral component to everything we do, and that we will hold ourselves accountable when we fall short. Courts-martial and other trials attest to this.

Which is why, in watching the wanton, senseless destruction that Russia has visited upon Ukraine, in a war that was utterly pointless to begin with, I cannot help but pray that there will be consequences for the evil and moral depravity that Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed. America should lead the way in ensuring this is so.

Russia and Putin must be held accountable for what they have done. The world did this after the Balkan Wars of the 1990s. The Allies did so at Nuremberg, Germany, and in Tokyo after World War II. This should be no different.