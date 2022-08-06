Chris Geis: History led to attack on al-Qaida leader

The events that led to last weekend’s killing of al-Qaida’s leader in Afghanistan began 32 years ago this week.

On Aug. 2, 1990, Iraq, led by Saddam Hussein, invaded its southern neighbor, Kuwait, a small, wealthy Persian Gulf state. Iraqi forces rolled through the desert for two hours before reaching Kuwait City, the capital, along the coast. Saddam called it an “annexation.” The Iraqis executed Kuwaitis and plundered the country of money and treasure.

Kuwait was responsible for a large portion of the world’s oil output. Iraq instantly gained control of that. With money from oil sales, Saddam could develop a bigger and better military, dominate the Arab world, have a say in the world’s economy and possibly obtain nuclear weapons.

After it took Kuwait, Iraq was poised to march across the desert to Saudi Arabia, which had even more oil. At the time the Iraqi army was the fourth-largest in the world and Saudi Arabia might be helpless against it. Nothing stood between Kuwait City and the oil fields of eastern Saudi Arabia.

The United States would not tolerate such a risk. President George H.W. Bush, with the support of the West and most of the Arab world, put troops in Saudi Arabia and decided to expel Iraq from Kuwait. He assembled a large coalition, and, in a six-week blitz in January and February 1991, Kuwait was liberated.

Fifteen years later, while deployed to Kuwait as a U.S. Navy officer at the height of another war with Iraq, I could still see the physical damage from that conflict.

Now, how did that 1991 war lead to the killing last week of Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan?

Al-Zawahri was the No. 2 man in al-Qaida to Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden, a wealthy Saudi Arabian and fundamentalist Muslim, believed that no non-Muslim should set foot in Saudi Arabia, which is holy land for Muslims. He urged the Saudi government to reject America’s offer to protect the oil fields but was rebuffed.

The presence of U.S. forces on Saudi soil might have turned out to be a brief irritant, but it continued even after the war as a deterrent to Saddam. Bin Laden used this to galvanize fundamentalist Muslims who wanted to battle the West, and he created al-Qaida. Had the U.S. not remained in Saudi Arabia, it is unlikely he would have been so focused on America or attracted the same zealous interest from supporters. His previous interest was in expelling the Russians from Afghanistan.

He launched a series of terrorist attacks against the United States, including the suicide bombing in 2000 of the USS Cole, an American warship, in a harbor in Yemen. Seventeen U.S. sailors were killed.

He wanted to provoke a conflict with America, the great devil, and chase it from the holy lands, which Saudi Arabia controls for the Muslim world. (The highway that leads across the desert from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia is the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Highway. The two holy mosques are in Mecca, where Mohammed was born, and Medina, where he died. Non-Muslims are barred from entering either city.)

Bin Laden moved to Afghanistan, where he was sheltered by the Taliban, who took over in 1997. There he and al-Zawahri planned the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, which launched the U.S. involvement into Afghanistan.

Only last year did the United States leave Afghanistan. The Taliban again took power and al-Zawahri took shelter in Kabul with the blessing of the government.

He was killed by a U.S. drone strike last weekend at his home. As an old Navy friend, put it, “Twenty-one years later, guy thinks it’s safe to go get a quart of milk at the store and boom! Sayonara, al-Zawahri.”

History is full of counter-factual propositions. We do not know what would have happened if the United States had left Saudi Arabia after the war in 1991. The decision to expel Iraq from Kuwait was the right one. But, if we had left Saudi Arabia, al-Qaida would not have had the reason d’etre to become what it did. That would have meant no 9/11 and no Afghanistan war, and it might mean poor old al-Zawahri would be alive today, battling other infidels.

Instead, he got his martyrdom. Sometimes one gets what one deserves, even if the timetable is delayed.