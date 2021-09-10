Chris Geis: On active duty on 9/11

I had a meeting scheduled for the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, at Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado, the island across the bay from San Diego. The topic was rules of engagement for force protection — in other words, when a sailor or Marine could shoot at threats to American forces.

I was an active-duty Navy JAG officer. The USS Cole had been bombed the year before in a harbor in Yemen. My ship was scheduled to deploy to the Middle East at the end of January. Force protection was a high priority.

I have never gotten over the irony of the topic that day.

The air station was a few blocks from my apartment. I got up about 6:45 a.m. As I woke, my youngest brother, who lived in Greensboro, called and told me to turn on the television. I did and was stunned. Both planes had already hit the World Trade Center. I knew what was happening. I quickly showered, put on my uniform and drove to base.

When I got there, sailors had surrounded the gates and shut down traffic to all but essential personnel. They were wearing tactical gear and carrying M-16 rifles, and that was unusual then. A Humvee with a .50-caliber machine gun mounted on the top was parked in front, and that was a first. Military police were putting up all kinds of barriers, anticipating an attack.