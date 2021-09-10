Chris Geis: On active duty on 9/11

I had a meeting scheduled for the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, at Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado, the island across the bay from San Diego. The topic was rules of engagement for force protection — in other words, when a sailor or Marine could shoot at threats to American forces.
I was an active-duty Navy JAG officer. The USS Cole had been bombed the year before in a harbor in Yemen. My ship was scheduled to deploy to the Middle East at the end of January. Force protection was a high priority.
I have never gotten over the irony of the topic that day.
The air station was a few blocks from my apartment. I got up about 6:45 a.m. As I woke, my youngest brother, who lived in Greensboro, called and told me to turn on the television. I did and was stunned. Both planes had already hit the World Trade Center. I knew what was happening. I quickly showered, put on my uniform and drove to base.
When I got there, sailors had surrounded the gates and shut down traffic to all but essential personnel. They were wearing tactical gear and carrying M-16 rifles, and that was unusual then. A Humvee with a .50-caliber machine gun mounted on the top was parked in front, and that was a first. Military police were putting up all kinds of barriers, anticipating an attack.
After an I.D. check, I passed through the gates and drove to the meeting. The officer who had called us together was a former SEAL. He told me to get back to my apartment, pack my sea bag and get to my ship immediately so I could be useful. He said I might be there for a while. I did as directed.
I took the bridge over San Diego Bay and turned into the normally busy 32nd Street Naval Station. It was eerily quiet. I spent the next four days on the ship. My 20-year-old legal assistant took up his second job, manning a mounted M-60 machine gun on a catwalk. We didn’t know if more attacks were coming. Our ship, a large amphibious assault carrier, could be a deadly force in open seas, but was exposed to all manner of threats sitting at the pier in San Diego Harbor. Senior officers asked me if they could shoot anything that came close. How do I know? I thought. But yes, sure, please do.
The internet was not the force it is now, so we got our news from television and message traffic. Our jaws were clenched and we were getting angrier by the minute, but we acted like the professional military officers we were. But when the towers fell, it was a gut punch. A landmark on the skyline of our greatest city had been erased just like that. Choice words were used. Someone had to pay. We wanted in on the collection.
I worried about my parents, who lived in New York, and a friend who had just transferred to the Pentagon. I don’t remember how I found out, but I learned they were OK. Few had cellphones then. I used the ship’s phones and got busy signals for a while.
For four days I walked the flight deck and the weather decks and searched the sky, eager to spot a threat. The sky was empty even though the San Diego airport and two military air stations were nearby.
On Friday afternoon we were released to go home. I drove back to Coronado. The town seemed stunned. I went for a run, which took me under the Coronado bridge. The bridge was a prime target because its fall could shut down the harbor to Navy ships. A California Highway Patrol officer was standing guard right under it — another first.
I told the officer I was in the Navy, shook her hand, and said, “Thank you for what you do.” She responded, “No, thank you.”
I thanked God that I was in the United States Navy at this moment in history and able to serve my country. Less than two months later our ship was off to the fight.
Two years after the towers fell, as a civilian lawyer, I represented a woman whose two children, one a veteran, were killed in the attack. They were working in Windows on the World, a restaurant at the top of the North Tower. Her Sept. 11, 2001, was certainly different than mine.
I visited New York several times, but I never could bring myself to visit ground zero. I am not sure if I ever will.
Chris Geis is a lawyer who lives in Winston-Salem.