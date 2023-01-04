Chris Geis: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: a love letter to America

When the Academy Award for best movie is awarded, “Top Gun: Maverick” should be the hands-down choice, and not just because it was spectacularly fun to watch.

Tom Cruise stars as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a U.S. Navy fighter pilot, returning to a role he performed in the original “Top Gun” in the summer of 1986. This time, a more seasoned, slightly more humble Maverick is in the twilight of his career when he is asked to do one last thing: teach young naval aviators how to carry out a dangerous mission.

The movie is a love letter to America — of what it once was, what it should be, what it could be again and what the world needs it to be.

The mission in “Top Gun: Maverick” is morally just and of world-wide concern: taking out a nuclear-weapons processing site to prevent an unidentified country (think Iran) from making nuclear weapons. The naval aviators and sailors are a diverse cast — men and women of many races — and, like our modern military often does, they represent the best of America. They are confident, striving and cocky, but they work together as one to accomplish the mission. They are not self-absorbed, and know when to put the interests of the whole ahead of their own. The only identity they are obsessed with is their identity as the best.

They might not come back alive from this mission, but are eager to do it anyway. When they get on target, Maverick — who, as it turns out, has to lead the mission himself — offers up his life to save his wingman, Rooster, the son of Goose, his old flying buddy from the original movie. Rooster, who has struggled to find his way, then sacrifices himself in return to save Maverick. And when, miraculously, those two are on the verge of making it back to their ship alive, they run into trouble but are saved by another aviator, who, instead of sulking when he was not chosen for the mission, did his duty and stood by in reserve back on the ship to launch in case he was needed in a pinch. He is there when they need him.

I saw the movie in the theater five times. Because of the times we live in, it stirred me like few movies have. I loved the original, but in 1986 the skies were sunny and times were good. That movie was pure sugar rush, but this one caused me to reflect on what it means to be an American, why the country I love seems bent on destroying itself and how we can get back on track. The last few years have been like watching a loved one drink himself or herself to death without being able to do anything about it.

The characters from both movies would be puzzled by our dysfunction. Much of what we fight about would seem pointless and silly to them, because they are out there on the front lines, carrying out missions, doing their duty and protecting our country from harm. I know what these fictional characters would think because I served with people like them in the Navy.

I am not sure when America started to go off the rails. Maybe it was after the shock of 9/11 or during the hubris, incompetence and terrible toll of the Iraq war. Maybe it was during the shock of the Great Recession, or the election of a narcissistic lunatic as president. Maybe it is the result of social media or the smart phone, which have been steroid injections to superficiality and self-centeredness and have made us more isolated from each other.

The consequence of this turmoil, if we do not get our act together, is to embolden our adversaries and evil in the world. America is the indispensable nation. One need only ask the brave people of Ukraine how important a strong, democratic and united America is. South Koreans, Filipinos or any Europeans from France to Poland would agree.

Several times in “Maverick,” all seemed lost. The mission couldn’t be done and then, after they figured out how to make it work, things still went sideways and aviators got shot down. In the last few years, it has felt like America has suffered those kinds of blows. But, in the movie, Maverick and Co. find a way to pull it off.

America can do the same. Just like in the movie, the world is depending on us.