Christina Soriano: Arts: The universal language of hope

While the pandemic has disrupted our lives beyond belief, it’s taught us critical life lessons, given us reasons for hope and shown us that the future is in our hands.
During this time, have you thought about your life — your lessons learned, things giving you hope and what you can do? Like you, my family and I have lived the uncertainties — a day at a time, an hour at a time — and been grateful for so much.
In March 2020, when our family of four was suddenly sharing school, work and living space — together, all day, every day — we sought inspiring ways to survive and thrive. My then 7- and 10-year-old daughters and I would log into virtual lunchtime drawing classes hosted by the beloved illustrator and children’s book author Mo Willems, sponsored by the Kennedy Center. Willems drew his magical characters like Pigeon and Gerald with joy and abandon and made us all feel like artists for that hour. We’d smile at each other around the crowded dining room table, our office and classroom space littered with laptops, pens, drawing pads and plates with half-eaten sandwiches. This isn’t so bad, we thought.
I’ll never forget what Willems said optimistically at the end of one session: “Science is going to get us over this pandemic, but the arts are going to get us through it.”
Now, in April 2021, that wisdom has never been truer.
When I think about the silver linings of this past year, they circle back to an online concert, a Zoom dance class, a writing workshop, a virtual art opening or television series my family and I enjoyed together while living at home during 14 long months. And now, as we shift into a world where “relief, recovery and reopening” are the new messages of hope, our visual and performing arts organizations that have been helping us get through this life crisis have never needed our help more than they do now. It’s up to us.
First, our support starts with science — getting a vaccine so we all can return safely to in-person events we have so desperately missed. Arts, yes, and also church, sports, family gatherings — the things that provide joy and quality of life.
And just like church, sports and family, our nonprofit arts organizations want to welcome everyone back into their spaces, while safely serving our communities, so that means we protect ourselves and one another by getting the vaccine. It also means financially supporting local arts organizations we love and rely on, starting with the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, the oldest in the country.
In fact, the Arts Council recently conducted a survey to gauge people’s comfort level in returning to in-person events, as well as taking people’s temperature about how they’ll give in 2021. True to our community’s can-do spirit, 61% of the 1,711 survey participants indicated they’d support arts organizations at their previous giving levels, or 15% higher! You can join me and help make that a reality.
I’m merely one pro-arts voice in Winston-Salem, among thousands that have made us the City of Arts and Innovation. So, I checked in with my friend J.D. Wilson, an entrepreneur, arts advocate and pillar in the community. From his business and community thinking, I asked him how we come back, post-pandemic, true to its history of world-class success and generosity.
“In good times and bad, I’ve learned to turn to wise mentors for guidance,” he said. “One was the late Philip Hanes, who in so many ways helped us build the vibrant town we enjoy, especially with the revival of downtown. While he left us physically just over 10 years ago, he left words of wisdom in a quote on the walls of the downtown arts center: ‘The arts have been the universal language and door opener that help (us) connect with the most interesting people, ideas, places and experiences, here and around the world. The arts connect like nothing else I’ve experienced. Period.’”
If we believe Hanes’ life lessons, as J.D. and I do — that the arts connect us in good times, in bad times and as we’re witnessing during a pandemic — then we owe it to ourselves, our community, our family, friends and neighbors to do what we can to see that the arts — our core strength — survive and thrive.
Christina Soriano is an associate provost for the Arts and Interdisciplinary Initiatives at Wake Forest University.