Christina Soriano: Arts: The universal language of hope

When I think about the silver linings of this past year, they circle back to an online concert, a Zoom dance class, a writing workshop, a virtual art opening or television series my family and I enjoyed together while living at home during 14 long months. And now, as we shift into a world where “relief, recovery and reopening” are the new messages of hope, our visual and performing arts organizations that have been helping us get through this life crisis have never needed our help more than they do now. It’s up to us.

First, our support starts with science — getting a vaccine so we all can return safely to in-person events we have so desperately missed. Arts, yes, and also church, sports, family gatherings — the things that provide joy and quality of life.

And just like church, sports and family, our nonprofit arts organizations want to welcome everyone back into their spaces, while safely serving our communities, so that means we protect ourselves and one another by getting the vaccine. It also means financially supporting local arts organizations we love and rely on, starting with the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, the oldest in the country.