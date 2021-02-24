Christine Flowers: Celebrating death is inhumane

We can’t ignore the cruel things that were said by Limbaugh during his long tenure behind the microphone. While much of it was delightfully humorous, and warranted, some of it was indecent and inhuman, as when he celebrated the death of people who had died from AIDS. To his ultimate credit, he apologized for it.

He also called a certain breed of woman “feminazi,” which isn’t exactly original and did seem offensive at the time, although some members of my tribe did have an almost totalitarian way of dealing with opposition. The problem is that when you call anyone anything with the suffix or prefix “Nazi,” you divert attention away from any legitimate point you might have had, which is why I think the word did more harm than actual good.

But even with that, so what? Who cares if your sensitivities were offended by the caustic tongue of the man whose talent was on loan from God? Are we all these princesses sitting on our mattresses and complaining about that tiny pea, that tiny bruising kernel of truth wrapped in insults? Are we all condemned to wear that string of pearls around our necks like some shiny albatross that we clutch and finger and clutch again, anytime someone uses harsh words?