Christine Flowers: Don’t give in and legalize marijuana

He told me in no uncertain terms that the studies he had done proved that pot smoking had a negative biological impact on the developing brain. It had also stolen some of the best years of his life from him, and that had pot been legal when he first tried it, he would have tried it sooner. And for him, that was the gateway drug, the one that helped him feel the heady rush of the illicit, of the psychotropic, of the opiate, of the stimulant.

It scared me to think that this wonderful person might have lost himself in the dark forest of addiction. It scared me, because someone else that I dearly loved had not found his way out of that thicket.

A close family member of mine died of suicide. It was an overdose, and so we don’t know if it was deliberate or accidental. But my relative’s introduction to drugs came through some high school friends, and came in the form of a joint. And that joint led to more, to daily use, and then to other drugs higher up on the food chain, and then to things more easily accessible, like pills, and then back to drugs that you needed to get from “someone that someone knew,” and then circling back to the “legal stuff.”