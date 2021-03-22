Christine Flowers: Evil and racism come in all colors

And we slip further back into the muck of civilization, the gravitational pull downward toward blaming hatred on skin color as opposed to ideology.

Evil comes in all sorts of packages, including the obvious ones that you can see from a mile away. The Nazi swastikas, the Stalinistic purges, the Cultural Revolution of Mao, the killing fields of Pol Pot and the jails of Fidel Castro are all forms of evil. They are clear and blatant instances where some men felt that they were better than others, and so decided to eliminate the “lesser humans” from existence and circulation. They chose domination and annihilation over reconciliation and acceptance. And the men at the head of those movements represent all the colors of the rainbow, a somewhat perverted Rainbow Coalition.

Is this an attempt to deflect attention from the fact that the murderer of these Asian victims was a white man? Absolutely not. If he targeted the ethnicity of his victims, he committed a hate crime. And if he was one of those people calling COVID the “China virus” and blaming foreigners for ruining the country and spouting off about how the people at the border are bringing leprosy and other diseases along with them, he is, in fact, a bigot.