Christine Flowers: I’ll be there on Election Day

I grew up understanding the sacred nature of the franchise. I didn’t need to read about female suffragettes marching for the vote, or civil rights workers facing down the KKK in the Deep South during the 1960s. I had a real-life hero living in my house in Havertown.

Ted Flowers was a scrappy kid from West Philadelphia who basically raised himself, having been left in foster homes by parents who weren’t ready to be parents. He went on to graduate law school, and before starting his career, Daddy joined the Lawyers United for Civil Rights and went down to Jackson, Miss., to help register voters.

It was 1967, and the real life Philadelphian encountered a Deep South that was experienced by fictional Philadelphian Virgil Tibbs in the film “In the Heat of the Night.”

Daddy was a white Irish Yankee, but he saw what was happening to Black people below the Mason-Dixon line: Intimidation, threats, violence, death. This was what met the folks who dared exercise their then-tenuous right to vote, a right that had to be buttressed and reaffirmed in the Voting Rights Act. Daddy was there to help those folks register to vote, and then actually make it to the primaries in one piece.