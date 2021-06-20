Christine Flowers: Why we should engage in ritual

I recently saw an interview with former Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, who made the interesting observation that the increasing trend of Catholics to opt for cremation instead of burial takes the focus off the life that passed. The rituals of mourning that are common when we conduct funerals convey a certain measure of gravitas that a collection of ashes in a box on the mantle do not.

Not everyone will agree, of course. But three of my immediate family members are gone, two are buried and one is cremated, and when I visit my two parents in that quiet place under the towering trees at St. Peter’s, I feel them. It is a destination, and a conscious decision to visit them. With my brother, I do not even know where his ashes are collected. I only have his memory which, precious as it is, has no place or substance or roots in my daily reality.

If you have made it all the way through to the end of this piece, you might still be wondering what my point might be. To be honest, it is as trivial and as important as this: