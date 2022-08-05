Cindy Andree Bowen: Why white protesters support Black protests

I am that white person holding the “Don’t shop with Ego Beauty” sign at the July 30 protest at Ego Beauty Supply store. No, I don’t use any beauty products, so why should I care? Mine is not the face that was discriminated against; my body wasn’t assaulted over a pending transaction; and mine is not the voice that should be listened to in this moment. But for some reason, mine (one of only three white faces present out of more than 25 protesters) was pictured in the July 31 story “Group protests at beauty supply store: Hate Out of Winston calls for boycott of 3 sites.” Some find this protest and the image of my white self holding a sign off-putting. If we’re being honest with each other, I also find sticking out like a white/sore thumb at this protest off-putting.

Since I apparently have the attention of some of my white neighbors, this is directed toward you. Read on while I attempt to dispel misconceptions being thrown around as excuses for the mistreatment of Terrica Hughes at Ego Beauty Supply, and why this should matter to us.

In the words of Malcolm X, “The most disrespected person in America is the black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman.”

I’ve heard it said that Black women comprise more than 90% of the customer base that patronizes beauty supply stores in America, with Ego Beauty Supply being no exception. Ego (whose owner runs multiple locations — not a small mom-and-pop shop operation), advertises toward and pays its rent with profits from Black women, yet fails to show a minimum level of respect toward them.

Terrica was not the first Black woman to be discriminated against in Ego Beauty Supply. Since the July 16 incident, Black female customers have shared experiences with us of being heavily surveilled, falsely accused of stealing, made to lift their shirts to prove their pregnant bellies were not stolen merchandise, mocked (called stereotypically Black names in jest) and treated like criminals by being made to shop in aisles arranged such that only one person can enter/exit at a time (a clear fire code violation designed to deter shoplifting).

On July 16, after having waited 30 minutes for her payment transaction to go through, Terrica showed staff that her payment had cleared on her banking app and grabbed her merchandise to leave. A 15-year loyal customer of Ego, she was grabbed, shoved and wrangled to remove a $31 purchase from her possession because the store’s card machine still read “pending” (not “declined”). Many have argued that it is a business’s right to lay hands on a shoplifter. Terrica was a known and loyal customer, and July 16 was one example in a long pattern of disrespecting Black women.

Still others have stated that grace should be extended to this business, whose representative, Hasan Muhammad — son of owner Hasan Kanan — has apologized for the actions taken during the incident. Grace was and continues to be extended to Ego’s management by means of an opportunity to properly apologize to Terrica, to demonstrate their respect and appreciation for their customer base by investing back into the Black community they serve and to commit to refraining from further harming their customers. Yes, Hasan Kanan was caught behaving badly and Hate Out of Winston is asking him and Ego to be held accountable for their actions. No, he has not adequately responded to the reasonable requests to make amends for the harm he has caused.

But it’s bigger than Ego and Terrica. #WeAreTerrica is about all Black women who are treated like pocketbooks and without dignity. The impersonal mistreatment of Terrica over an equipment malfunction, and subsequent public sanctioning of the violence against her, is just one example in a long history of systemic oppression of Black women in America. #WeAreDone is about not allowing this type of denigration of Black women to continue.

I am not Terrica. I am a white person who respects Black women. As such, I lend my support to those who seek to protect and defend Black women from exploitation and denigration. Those who consider yourselves allies, ask yourself if you are willing to stand up for the protection and defense of your Black friends whom you proclaim to love and respect. And for those wondering why I would be protesting at a beauty supply store, ask instead why were there not more white people at Hate Out of Winston’s protest of Ego’s Beauty Supply?