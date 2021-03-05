Claudia Barrett: Investing together for our next generation

“Early childhood education has been stated to be the most effective economic development tool available to states. It’s time to address this, or we will fall further behind our neighboring states and our international competitors.”

— Richard Alexander

As we continue to navigate the current pandemic, business leader Richard Alexander’s words seem more important now than ever before. The burden placed on economic and educational systems continues to deepen and young children fall further behind. The time is now to invest in programs that create opportunities for our youngest North Carolinians to learn, grow and thrive.

Our community must work together to address the growing educational crisis. The environments we create and the experiences we provide for young children and their families affect not just the developing brain, but also many other physiological systems. Health, beginning with the future mother’s well-being before she becomes pregnant, strengthens developing biological systems that enable children to thrive and grow up to be healthy, productive adults. As a member of the Pre-K Priority Steering Committee, I fully support universal pre-K, but believe that we must acknowledge that parents are their child’s first best teacher and positive parenting support, and education must begin even before a child is born.