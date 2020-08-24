As Americans we often honor citizens who make great sacrifices for the common good: soldiers who offer their lives for the good of democracy; public servants who dedicate their lives to the good of society; and first responders who risk their lives for the good of the vulnerable.
Our educators deserve the same honor. Especially today.
We live in an age that none of us could have ever dare imagined. The pandemic is still the pandemic; interlocking systems of racial injustice are being unmasked; cultural institutions are being tested like never before; ideological echo chambers are polarizing us to the point that we struggle to find common purpose in anything; many of us increasingly anxious, depressed, pessimistic, and angry; and a crisis of moral leadership is impacting nearly every aspect of our public lives. Perhaps you feel it too: American society seems to be unraveling, imploding from its very core.
In this volatile age, teachers and school administrators are showing us a different reality. Against all odds, they are making great sacrifices for the sake of educating our children.
My children just began the new school year at Speas Global Elementary School. In the past week alone, I’ve witnessed a principal and assistant principal physically deliver school packets to countless homes; I’ve witnessed teachers reassure and care for anxious children through a computer screen; I’ve witnessed teachers endure endless technical issues, including a statewide system crash on multiple days of school; I’ve witnessed teachers patiently explain instructions to caregivers who struggle with technology; I’ve witnessed teachers educate entire classes online while also helping their own children at home; I’ve witnessed teachers work as hard as they can to implement, virtually, the things they are so passionate about in the classroom. I’ve witnessed teachers epitomize, in sum, what philosopher Robert Spaemann says is the beginning and end of true education: love for our children.
So to all the educators in our community: your actions are historic. The sacrifice you are making rivals any in our nation and deserves the utmost respect, honor, and admiration. You are heroes.
The meaning of your sacrifice extends far beyond our children as well. In a time that often incites our worst impulses, you are inspiring adults like me to reach for our best impulses. In a time when public character is often corrupt, you have become a source of moral integrity we can look to and emulate. In a time that encourages each of us to seek my good, you are reminding us of a way of life rooted in our good. If we pay close enough attention, in short, we’ll see teachers educating us in the ailing art of democracy. We’ll see a lesson in keeping our republic, which empowers all and to which all belong.
We’ll see this, again, through love: the way in which teachers are now serving the good of all our children. Love, understood this way, is far from a robust public virtue in our time. Have you viewed social media, watched cable news, or “doomscrolled” on the Internet lately? It’s not exactly a healthy public education! Love emanates from our teachers, however. Day-in and day-out, and amidst the daunting challenges of COVID-19, our teachers are offering us an education in what love looks like in public.
Perhaps it’s not only our children who need to go back to school, then. Perhaps we all need an education in what love looks like in public. I know I do. Teachers, thank you for showing us this way. Whether you asked for it or not, you have become preeminent public leaders in our time. I hope we can learn to follow you.
