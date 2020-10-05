Cleanup begins on debris-strewn lawn, overgrown home on Silas Creek Parkway. ‘… They’re going to tear it down,’ owner says.

Those additional actions Kontos referenced played out in a big way. No right-thinking city official wants to force someone from a house or go to court to enforce a clean-up.

But public health and safety concerns sometimes outweigh the rights of property owners. And this is one of those times.

An abatement order was signed Sept. 16 and filed in the Forsyth Hall of Justice. A half dozen city workers rolled up first thing Monday morning hauling a tractor and bush hog, a front-end loader and a large truck with a mechanical scoop arm to snatch up piles of old furniture, unrideable bikes, doors and assorted plastics.

Even with all that gear and manpower, it looked to be a half-day job. Maybe more.

“It’s turning out to be at least that,” said Marco Ramos, a city inspector supervising the work.

High visibility issue

Because of where the house sits — a few yards from busy Silas Creek approaching Robinhood Road — two police cars were required to block one lane of traffic to keep workers and motorists safe.

And for that same reason, the high-visibility nature of the house, a personal struggle played out in a very public way.