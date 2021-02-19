Craig Richardson: Forsyth’s best-kept upward mobility secret

Several years ago, I met Dan Kornelis, Forsyth County's director of Community and Economic Development. Dan told me about a little-known program in our county that, over two decades, has helped more than 800 residents move from renting to home ownership. The majority of recipients are Black families who were employed, had lower-than-average incomes and were longtime renters. It seemed a remarkable program, yet I had never heard of it in my three decades of living here. I was immediately intrigued by what stories they might tell. Hundreds of notebooks, each one chronicling a recipient’s experience with the county program, lay waiting to be explored and analyzed. It was a researcher’s dream.

The program promotes homeownership among low- to moderate-income residents by subsidizing down payments for qualified homebuyers, mainly first-time ones. Federal funding for the program is administered through government organizations. Participants put about $1,000 each of their own money toward down payments.