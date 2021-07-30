D.D. Adams: Opportunity is knocking at Forsyth Tech

Class of 2021, your local community college is inviting you to seize the day — and a completely free education. If you take one piece of advice from your elders after what has been an impossible year, please let this be it: Seize the opportunity that Forsyth Technical Community College is offering to you. Officials there announced recently that all graduating high school seniors may attend Forsyth Tech completely free of charge.

There are no exceptions to this deal: free tuition, free books and no fees. This program is available to all graduating seniors in our state, including those who are homeschooled. Your financial status, background or any other criteria do not matter. The program is called the Class of 2021 College Commitment.

I cannot think of a reason why you wouldn’t take advantage of this opportunity. Interested in attending a four-year university? Spend your first year or two at Forsyth Tech and get many of the prerequisites for your intended major taken care of while you save on the entire first year of tuition. Interested in developing hands-on skills? Pursue an associate’s degree or certificate program in anything from biotechnology to carpentry while, again, saving your entire first year of tuition!