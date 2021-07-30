D.D. Adams: Opportunity is knocking at Forsyth Tech

Class of 2021, your local community college is inviting you to seize the day — and a completely free education. If you take one piece of advice from your elders after what has been an impossible year, please let this be it: Seize the opportunity that Forsyth Technical Community College is offering to you. Officials there announced recently that all graduating high school seniors may attend Forsyth Tech completely free of charge.
There are no exceptions to this deal: free tuition, free books and no fees. This program is available to all graduating seniors in our state, including those who are homeschooled. Your financial status, background or any other criteria do not matter. The program is called the Class of 2021 College Commitment.
I cannot think of a reason why you wouldn’t take advantage of this opportunity. Interested in attending a four-year university? Spend your first year or two at Forsyth Tech and get many of the prerequisites for your intended major taken care of while you save on the entire first year of tuition. Interested in developing hands-on skills? Pursue an associate’s degree or certificate program in anything from biotechnology to carpentry while, again, saving your entire first year of tuition!
Adding to the long list of reasons why I support Forsyth Tech’s College Commitment program: It is incredibly easy for students like you to take advantage of. You just have to apply, complete some forms and be enrolled at least half-time (which means six credit hours at Forsyth Tech).
Forsyth Tech is hopeful it will continue this program into the future, and the good folks there are already working to meet other needs of students, like child care and transportation. As tuition costs rise across the country and the debate about free college tuition continues without end, Forsyth Tech is addressing it now.
Community colleges have long been an entrée into higher learning and are more reflective of the communities they serve than traditional four-year schools. Why? On average, community colleges admit people of color and immigrants at the same rate as these groups’ representation in their communities — far outpacing representation in four-year schools. Forsyth Tech’s invitation to seize this opportunity could have ripple effects throughout the community for generations to come.
Nothing can make up for what we’ve all lost over the last year. As seniors, I know it was challenging for you — there were many things you’ve likely looked forward to for years that you were unable to do.
Don’t let your disappointment about 2020 prevent you from taking advantage of this opportunity.
At this point, you may have heard from your family or guidance counselor about the data-driven benefits of attending college: higher long-term earning potential, expanded career options and greater technical skills.
But there are all sorts of other opportunities that college can present. For example, the opportunity to connect with nearly 8,000 other students, many of whom will become your friends and professional peers.
Forsyth Tech is giving you the chance to explore your interests without the worry of debt hanging over your head. It is giving you the opportunity to graduate just two years from now, with a livable income. The school is giving you the chance to make new memories and make up for lost time.
Carpe diem, Class of 2021. I promise you, the best is yet to come.
D.D. Adams is mayor pro tempore of Winston-Salem.