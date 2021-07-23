D.G. Martin: A missing woman in Manteo and it’s not Virginia Dare

Railey gives a critical review of the sheriff’s treatment of all the suspects, but, in the end, he does not charge any of them.

A great strength of Railey’s rendition of the story is the suspense he creates for the reader, who will not know Railey’s conclusion about the actual killer until the very end.

He puts his readers in the shoes of Sheriff Cahoon as he does his best to crack the case. Then readers are lead through Railey’s research and the basis for his persuasive conclusion about the real killer’s identity.

The charm of the book goes beyond the author’s storytelling gifts. He takes readers back to the 1960s on the Outer Banks and the town of Manteo, lovely and complicated, with its fishing and seafaring traditions. The history and relics of unsuccessful settlement in the late 1500s and today’s production of “The Lost Colony” enrich this complex setting.

Railey gives bit parts to some famous people living in the town during the time of the murder: Andy Griffith, who made his home there, and the late powerful state legislative leader, Marc Basnight, who grew up and lived in Manteo.

Railey has promised to write a biography of Griffith. I wish he would write one about Basnight.