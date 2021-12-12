D. Reid Wilson : What Pilot Mountain Is telling us

If you’re like me, you watched with great alarm the nighttime videos of the Grindstone fire at Pilot Mountain State Park. You might have thought that the blaze torched and killed almost every tree in the park, and that it will take decades for the forest to recover. Not so. The good news is that the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation has for years conducted prescribed burns on Pilot Mountain, both to spur native habitat growth and to remove fuel on the ground that otherwise would have caused a much more devastating fire.

I joined Gov. Roy Cooper on Dec. 2 to inspect the fire damage. Most of what burned was ground cover; most trees were only blackened a bit at their base. Firefighters and park rangers described it as a “low intensity” fire, and ecologists predict that the forest will rejuvenate relatively quickly. The park will be a fascinating place to visit in the spring and summer as the forest recovers, providing a compelling example of nature’s resiliency.