D. Reid Wilson : What Pilot Mountain Is telling us

If you’re like me, you watched with great alarm the nighttime videos of the Grindstone fire at Pilot Mountain State Park. You might have thought that the blaze torched and killed almost every tree in the park, and that it will take decades for the forest to recover. Not so. The good news is that the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation has for years conducted prescribed burns on Pilot Mountain, both to spur native habitat growth and to remove fuel on the ground that otherwise would have caused a much more devastating fire.
I joined Gov. Roy Cooper on Dec. 2 to inspect the fire damage. Most of what burned was ground cover; most trees were only blackened a bit at their base. Firefighters and park rangers described it as a “low intensity” fire, and ecologists predict that the forest will rejuvenate relatively quickly. The park will be a fascinating place to visit in the spring and summer as the forest recovers, providing a compelling example of nature’s resiliency.
Another reason the fire didn’t cause catastrophic damage is the excellent work that the N.C. Forest Service, N.C. Division of Emergency Management, N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation and local volunteer fire departments did to manage and extinguish the fire as quickly and safely as possible. They did fantastic work as a team and we all should be grateful for their tireless efforts.
The Grindstone fire provides two important lessons. First, we need to protect our forests. That means more preservation of existing forest lands, expanded prescribed burning across the state and making sure that everyone follows commonsense rules about fire. This fire never should have happened — it was started in an unauthorized area of the park. Individual actions sometimes have serious consequences, so we all need to be conscious of fire safety outdoors.
Second, we need to battle climate change. The drought conditions that enabled this fire to spread so quickly are another sign that climate change is bringing unwanted harm to our state. This November was the driest on record in North Carolina in 90 years. Climate change creates more unpredictable and severe weather patterns, so sometimes it’s drought and wildfires, other times it’s intense hurricanes and storms that bring catastrophic flooding.
Cooper’s Executive Order 80 on climate change will boost our clean energy economy and help communities across the state become more resilient to the harmful consequences of climate change. The recent announcement that Toyota will bring close to 2,000 jobs to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite to manufacture electric vehicle batteries is a shining example of how we can reduce greenhouse gases and create good jobs at the same time, a win-win all around.
Not all effects of climate change will be as visible as Pilot Mountain, and not all outcomes will be as favorable. But we have an opportunity to prepare for climate-related impacts, to repair the damage and to boost our economy along the way. Let’s take it.
D. Reid Wilson is secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.