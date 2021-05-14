Dahleen Glanton: Bo Obama: The void that our dogs fill

Both their names have meaning, too. Michelle Obama’s father’s nickname was Diddley, after Bo Diddley. Chatham is the neighborhood I lived in when I adopted him.

Bo was a gift to the Obamas from Sen. Edward Kennedy. The president and first lady had promised Sasha and Malia that they could have a dog at the end of the long and gruesome presidential campaign in 2008.

I decided to get Chatham to entice my 6-year-old niece from Georgia to spend the summer with me in Chicago. The 4-month-old was playing with a group of other puppies when I entered the room. I was unsure of myself as a potential canine parent, but he ran right up to me as if to say, “I’m the one you want.”

Chatham became ill the night before I was to leave for a three-day trip for work. I left him with his longtime veterinarian and when I returned, she told me that he wasn’t going to make it. Somehow, he managed to muster enough energy to jump into my arms.

The vet said Chatham had willed himself to stay alive until I returned. That’s what I needed to hear before allowing her to euthanize him. After 12 years together, I believe he waited to die in my lap.

His framed photograph sits on my dresser alongside other loved ones who have died. His collar and tags still hang on my bedroom doorknob.

The Obamas have a second dog, Sunny. But she will never fill the void left by Bo. Dogs who were always by our side live in our hearts forever.

Dahleen Glanton is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.