Dale M. Pollock: RiverRun's ticket to Academy Awards winners

When a group of committed cinephiles and I first brought the RiverRun Film Festival from Brevard to Winston-Salem in 2001, our goals were modest. We wanted to give the Winston-Salem community and the UNCSA School of Filmmaking a festival experience that would include screenings, panels and Q&As with filmmakers from around the world.

Now RiverRun (we added the ‘International’ to the festival’s title as a way of indicating its global depth) is one of the leading regional film festivals in the United States. We also enjoy a special relationship with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars.

RiverRun is one of only approximately 130 film festivals around the world to offer filmmakers the opportunity to qualify for the Academy Awards in the short narrative, documentary and animation categories. (RiverRun qualifies in animation and documentary, but not in narrative.) The eligible films have to be under 40 minutes, but they can take any shape, style or format and they usually do. These are the most personal works submitted to the academy and they often launch filmmakers on a career progression that leads to more Oscars down the road.

It’s not easy to get qualifying status. The academy reviews statistics about previous short films screened at a festival: where they came from, how many jurors saw them, who the jurors were and how big the audiences were at the short film screenings. Festivals need to keep all this information at the ready, because the academy will request it.

Academy qualification of the winning shorts at RiverRun began in 2014 with the documentary shorts, and in 2015 with the animated shorts. It would be wonderful to see the narrative shorts winner qualify, too, but that is the most popular category for film festivalgoers and it may be some time before RiverRun can add narrative shorts to its qualifying wins. The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham, which usually precedes RiverRun by a few weeks, is the only other festival in North Carolina to offer its short-documentary winner a chance at the Oscar. No other festival in our region offers a shortcut to an animated short nomination.

The number of submissions in the short-documentary and animation categories has soared at RiverRun, more than 100% since the festival began. The short documentaries and animations that win the top awards selected by juries in each category at RiverRun automatically are eligible for an Academy Award. That means they do not have to book a theater in New York or Los Angeles for a week to qualify, and they advance to the second round of judging by academy members in the short film categories. As an academy member in the producers branch, I am one of those judges, and I will often spot the winner of a RiverRun short in the animation or documentary category. When the lovely short film “Bear Story” came to RiverRun in 2014, it easily won the top prize for animated short, and thus qualified. It went on to win the Academy Award in that category, but it was eligible because it won at RiverRun.

Rob Davis, RiverRun’s executive director, told me that the two academy-qualifying shorts categories in the festival “heighten our credibility in the film world. I believe the strength in the number of films submitted to us, and the increasing high quality of the submissions, stem in large part from filmmakers recognizing the importance of the academy designation.” Davis also notes that, out of the vast number of film festivals around the world, it’s quite prestigious that RiverRun can qualify films in two categories, a distinctive honor.

The RiverRun audiences are aware of this, too. Some of the screenings that sell out the quickest are for the documentary and animated shorts, with typically six to eight shorts in each program.

You will have your opportunity to judge for yourself at this year’s edition of RiverRun, which will have a total of 112 short films on display from April 21-30. How many of these will end up qualifying for the Academy Awards? The best way to answer that question is to show up at the documentary and short-film screenings and vote for yourself.

Dale M. Pollock is a member of the RiverRun International Film Festival board of directors and former chair.