Dale Pollock: Working the polls renews confidence

“Work the polls” was a call to action that I easily and consistently ignored every two years. It was always someone else’s job, and there seemed enough people working at the polling place tables every time I voted, so who cared?

It turned out that I did. After two years of accusations of rigged elections and phony outcomes, I felt I had heard enough. Voting was an indisputable part of our historical legacy and essential to living in a free and open society. I wanted to do whatever I could to help this tradition continue, and even expand, by getting more people to vote.

Working from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8 was exhausting, but also exhilarating. I was part of a team of four committed individuals who did everything from handing voters their ballots to dealing with problems in registrations and current addresses. Our precinct judge made sure that the flow of voters was consistently managed and that we had the time and resources to deal with any problems, which were more than I had imagined.

I manned the help desk, designed to aid those voters who showed up at the wrong precinct because they recently moved, or never bothered to let the Forsyth County Board of Elections know of their new address. I had provisional ballots at the ready for individuals determined to vote at our precinct, but had to caution these voters that each provisional ballot would have to be carefully examined before being counted.

This rule caused the only frustration I encountered, and it was more a sign of a desire to vote than anger at our electoral system. The people who came to our polling place in Eastern Winston-Salem were committed and determined voters, and no matter how many times I informed them that they needed to be somewhere else, they felt compelled to cast their ballots in this election, and often did so at our precinct.

How many of my co-workers (all volunteers paid a nominal amount for their service) were Democrats or Republicans? I can’t tell you, because we didn’t discuss it. Tom and Angie ran the voter desk, Jen gave out the ballots and Susan, being an election veteran, supervised us all. We talked and we laughed and gave each other breaks, but we never talked politics. It was neither the place nor the time.

As the day drew to a close, the important task of wrapping up the ballots became all-consuming. There were so many safeguards, double signatures, chain of title documents that showed how we unsealed the ballots in the morning and closed down the voting in the evening. Everyone’s duties in this process were clearly outlined step by step, and the materials supplied by the elections board made it almost impossible to make a mistake.

As the election night return official, I had the job of returning all those seals and the most important item, a USB memory stick of every vote recorded in our precinct, all 375 of them. I was told to leave our polling place as soon as practically possible, and drive directly to the Board of Elections parking garage near the Forsyth County government building, where I would drop off our bag of votes and seals to be counted.

Of course, there was construction on every street near the county headquarters, and I kept checking my rearview mirror to see if I was being followed. But I wasn’t, and like my other fears about voter intimidation at the polls, this proved groundless. It was with a great sense of pride and relief that I handed over my little plastic bag with the record of all 375 people who came to our precinct to participate in one of the most important rituals of our great country.

I will never look at the voting process quite the same way, because now I know how much nonpartisan effort and sweat equity goes into running the election in a fair and equitable manner. Even when I get upset or depressed by the results, I am reminded of what really counts: making it as easy as possible for our fellow citizens from all walks of life to participate in our democracy.

There has been much railing and rending of garments about the precarious state of American democracy, but what I witnessed on Nov. 8 in a small precinct in Winston-Salem reassured me that the idea still works.