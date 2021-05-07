David Gilbreath: Davie would benefit from solar investment

At 500 acres within the fence line, the Junction solar project will bring in more than $90 million in private investment, generating $2 million in new tax revenue and creating upward of 200 construction jobs with several permanent full-time jobs once it’s operational. Even better, the project would be located in the southern part of the county just outside Cooleemee.

The project has been attacked by a few dozen citizens alleging that the sky will fall if the county approves it. This was evident at the February Planning Board meeting where representatives of Orion, the applicant for the Junction solar project, were denied the opportunity to address a bevy of false allegations espoused by opponents.

Currently, the size of the project is the primary concern because the opposition has successfully misrepresented it at 853 acres. Junction opponents have misstated that every acre will have solar panels, which is incorrect and purposely misleading. It’s my understanding that only 500 acres will be within the fence line, while the remaining acreage will be used for setbacks, vegetative buffers, berms and environmental and landowner exclusions. This is a much different reality than opponents want us to believe.