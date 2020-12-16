David Reboussin, Joseph Rigdon and Jaime Lynn Speiser: COVID-19 vaccines are effective

This holiday season, we are fortunate to receive a gift from modern medicine: vaccines for COVID-19. Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have completed clinical trials for their vaccines, which will likely be distributed widely in the coming weeks. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received an emergency use authorization from the FDA on Dec. 10, meaning that it can be now used to protect people from getting COVID-19. Following a yearlong pandemic, news of COVID-19 vaccines becoming available brings mixed emotions, ranging from relief to fear, hope to skepticism. A key question is: Do these vaccines actually work?

The short answer is: Yes, the new COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective. Long before trials were completed, the Food and Drug Administration said it would only consider approving a vaccine if it lowered the disease rate by 50% or more compared to a placebo. The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are reported to be about 95% effective. What does that mean? In simple terms, it tells us how many COVID-19 cases are prevented for people who are vaccinated. For every 100 unvaccinated people who get COVID-19, how many could have been prevented by the vaccine? If 95 of those 100 cases could have been prevented, the vaccine is said to be 95% effective. This also means that where we had 100 cases potentially spreading COVID-19 further, now there are only five. This is great news for the effort to control the spread of COVID-19, and, in time, get everyone’s lives back to normal.