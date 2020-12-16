David Reboussin, Joseph Rigdon and Jaime Lynn Speiser: COVID-19 vaccines are effective

This holiday season, we are fortunate to receive a gift from modern medicine: vaccines for COVID-19. Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have completed clinical trials for their vaccines, which will likely be distributed widely in the coming weeks. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received an emergency use authorization from the FDA on Dec. 10, meaning that it can be now used to protect people from getting COVID-19. Following a yearlong pandemic, news of COVID-19 vaccines becoming available brings mixed emotions, ranging from relief to fear, hope to skepticism. A key question is: Do these vaccines actually work?
The short answer is: Yes, the new COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective. Long before trials were completed, the Food and Drug Administration said it would only consider approving a vaccine if it lowered the disease rate by 50% or more compared to a placebo. The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are reported to be about 95% effective. What does that mean? In simple terms, it tells us how many COVID-19 cases are prevented for people who are vaccinated. For every 100 unvaccinated people who get COVID-19, how many could have been prevented by the vaccine? If 95 of those 100 cases could have been prevented, the vaccine is said to be 95% effective. This also means that where we had 100 cases potentially spreading COVID-19 further, now there are only five. This is great news for the effort to control the spread of COVID-19, and, in time, get everyone’s lives back to normal.
However, these vaccines will only prevent COVID-19 in people who get vaccinated. What if only 60% of people get vaccinated? Consider again our 100 unvaccinated who got COVID-19. If only 60% were vaccinated, this would prevent 57 cases of COVID (60 times 95% effectiveness), and 43 cases would remain. Contrast this scenario with the scenario where everyone is vaccinated and only five cases remain. Forty-three is a lot more than five, so it will take a lot longer to get COVID-19 under control: longer before businesses can re-open, longer before schools, colleges and universities can have in-person classes and events, and longer before we can travel and visit family and friends safely.
In addition to people who do not get vaccinated, there will still be some COVID-19 cases even among people who are vaccinated, and the vaccines likely to become available have not been shown to prevent people from getting COVID-19 without symptoms, the so-called “asymptomatic cases.” The only way to reduce those cases is to keep practicing basic safety precautions, including mask wearing, distancing and hand washing and other recommended measures. Vaccines will give us a fighting chance against COVID-19, but we will need to keep fighting to beat it. How long that will take depends how hard we fight and how many of us get vaccinated when we get the chance.
The holidays are a time of giving and receiving. This holiday season, we have received a life-changing gift from medical professionals and participants in these vaccine trials. This gift, this vaccine, is highly effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is one of the greatest gifts you can give your friends and family because it can protect you and them from getting and spreading COVID-19.
With two vaccines close to distribution, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We can see the promise of life returning to what it was before this pandemic. Let’s all do our part this year by giving each other the gift of safety and health by getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available and encouraging our loved ones to get vaccinated as well.
Drs. Reboussin, Rigdon and Speiser are faculty members in the Department of Biostatistics and Data Science at Wake Forest School of Medicine.
