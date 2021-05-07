Dean Baker: ‘Socialism’ — or plain old progress?

It also will ensure that everyone has access to broadband internet, just as we moved toward universal telephone service more than 80 years ago. This will prevent the situation we saw in the pandemic where large numbers of people in rural areas and inner cities were largely left out as schools and other activities moved to the web.

The plan also extends the standard for education in both directions. It provides for free community college and free prekindergarten. Schooling that began in kindergarten and ended with high school graduation might have been great in 1930, but it is not fine for 2030.

Biden also wants to provide assistance for families that are caring for young children, aged parents or disabled relatives. Sixty years ago, most women did not work outside the home and instead took full responsibility for their family’s caregiving.

Now, most women do work outside the home. If we want women to do a standard job, and not constantly be pulled away by caregiving responsibilities, they need the same sort of support for caregiving that families enjoy in other countries.

It is not an accident that Germany, France and many other countries have now surpassed us in women’s employment. They provide the support women need to be able to work.