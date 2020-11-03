Dean Clifford: Moving forward after the election

For several months, we have all been focused appropriately on the importance of voting in the 2020 election. However, I think it is just as important for us to begin pondering: what will happen after the election? How will we, as citizens, respond to the results of the election? In what ways do we want to strengthen what is best about our country and implement needed changes? What do we hope to see from the leaders we elect at the local, state and national levels?

First, will we, both ordinary citizens and leaders accept the outcome? There have been powerful attempts to undermine the integrity of the election process. Some include attempts by foreign powers to spread disinformation; however, equally dangerous have been the internal voices casting doubt and claiming fraud, though virtually no fraud has been demonstrated. So, whoever wins, are we prepared to believe in the validity of the results, or will we have extreme reactions and possible violence in the streets?