Dean Clifford: Moving forward after the election

For several months, we have all been focused appropriately on the importance of voting in the 2020 election. However, I think it is just as important for us to begin pondering: what will happen after the election? How will we, as citizens, respond to the results of the election? In what ways do we want to strengthen what is best about our country and implement needed changes? What do we hope to see from the leaders we elect at the local, state and national levels?
First, will we, both ordinary citizens and leaders accept the outcome? There have been powerful attempts to undermine the integrity of the election process. Some include attempts by foreign powers to spread disinformation; however, equally dangerous have been the internal voices casting doubt and claiming fraud, though virtually no fraud has been demonstrated. So, whoever wins, are we prepared to believe in the validity of the results, or will we have extreme reactions and possible violence in the streets?
People around the world have admired our tradition of peacefully transferring power. Historically, even when many may have been disappointed in the outcomes of the elections — even when the popular vote and the Electoral College yielded different results — the transfer or maintenance of power has proceeded with civility, and we moved forward together as a country. For the first time, I am deeply troubled that such a peaceful transition may be threatened in our current elections.
Second, can we begin to heal the divisions among our population and come together around key issues after the election? It is well understood and worrisome that both elected officials and the general population have become increasingly divided and polarized. Nonetheless, I believe that most people care deeply about our country and sincerely want the country to live into the ideals and principles for which the United States has been recognized. I believe most of us would agree that our history reflects both great accomplishments and failures to live into our best hopes. Given our basic commonalities, how can we build a productive future, a less dysfunctional government and greater civility in the public sphere?
Third, will our elected officials be able to put country and constituent needs first, rather than party and personal power? George Washington warned against party spirit. Devotion to one’s political party has often rendered Congress nearly dysfunctional, in an environment of “our way or the highway” that prevents genuine bipartisan solutions.
Currently, we are experiencing simultaneous multiple crises: a pandemic of life-shattering proportions; a damaged economy; shuttered schools and vast disparities in education; and explosive issues related to racial injustice. As difficult as this time has been, it could possibly be a real opportunity, as this has exposed many preexisting problems ignored or inadequately addressed for far too long.
I would like to see our political leaders at every level honestly address these problems, thoughtfully exploring a range of potential solutions. Why not convene bipartisan and expert task forces in each area of need, bolstered by public input, to carefully examine various responsive strategies? Can we not learn from successful models in our local communities and other countries?
Our Constitution outlines the roles of an effective government, including a very broad phrase: “to promote the general welfare.” For a country or community to thrive, it is essential to promote the well-being of all. This will necessitate thoughtful examination of creative ways to accomplish the following:
- ensuring the right to vote for all citizens; the integrity of our elections and the primacy of the popular, rather than electoral, vote;
- a uniquely American way to provide access to high-quality health services for all citizens, with lower costs and better outcomes;
- equitable education for all, through elevating the teaching profession and giving every child access to an excellent curriculum, preparing students for a productive life;
- eliminating racial injustice and inequities, by honestly confronting our past and correcting discriminatory practices and policies;
- building a strong economy that expands opportunities, provides living wages for all who work, and reduces gross inequities;
- restoring civility and truth in the political world;
- regaining the trust of allies around the world and expanding cooperation in addressing global concerns.
Only such healthy responses to the election outcomes will lead to a bright future and avoid the predictions of the collapse of our constitutional democracy.
Dean Clifford is a former teacher and the first executive director of Smart Start in Forsyth County.
