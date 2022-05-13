Dean Clifford: The state must invest in our students

These are times of deep division and distrust among both our political leaders and ordinary citizens, contributing to civil unrest, paralysis in legislative action and widespread animosity. There are differing opinions as to the responsibilities and priorities of the government.

In our founding documents — the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution — we find that early leaders made bold statements that defied accepted ideas of existing imperial systems. Instead, these visionaries said governments were instituted to ensure the natural rights of citizens; that government should be “of, by, and for the people.” A government that exists for its citizens would “establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty.” Ensuring justice and general welfare requires that the government place a high priority on public education.

These documents are proactive in defining the role of government: not focusing only on external threats, but demanding a sustainable government that invests in its citizens, ensuring the potential for the common good. At every level our laws, systems, institutions and budgets should maximize opportunities for citizens, particularly by building a superb system of public education.

As I consulted with education authorities from other states, I often heard the lament: “We don’t have a ‘culture of education,’” one in which the public insists on excellence in education, exemplified by respect for teachers, requirements for outstanding professional competence and compensation and adequate educational funding, and resulting in high achievement for all students, not just a few. Our country will thrive only to the extent that every person, beginning early in life, has access to educational opportunities designed to nurture and expand natural talents and abilities, as well as the skills necessary for successful living. Gross inequities in educational opportunities diminish the prospects for an effective democracy.

These observations relate directly to a transformative opportunity for North Carolina: how will our legislature respond to the Leandro Case? If you are unfamiliar with the case, listen up!

The saga began in 1994 when five school districts in low-wealth counties sued the state, pointing to inequitable funding for schools across the state. The case has dragged on without resolution — in fact, during this time North Carolina actually went backward in comparison to other states, dropping near the bottom in per-student expenditures and teacher pay, accompanied by steady declines in student achievement scores.

In 2017, both sides in the dispute requested an independent consultant’s review, with recommendations that would lead to compliance with the court’s demands and reverse these downward trends. The resulting West Ed report identified elements essential for a system of high-quality education, including, but not limited to, diverse, well-supported teachers and principals; adequate and equitable funding; an effective assessment and accountability system; support for low-performing schools and districts; access to Pre-K and early learning; and alignment of high school to college and career opportunities. Specific action steps and realistic funding strategies were recommended to achieve each of these over an 8-year period.

We stand in an opportune time to comply with Leandro, given an existing budget surplus and the availability of additional federal pandemic funds. Yet our legislature has to date refused to implement these recommendations. Without appropriate action, we may miss a generational opportunity to raise educational standards and performance here.

There should be a public outcry, putting every legislator in the spotlight. Are our legislators afraid to give all students equitable opportunity to develop their abilities and necessary skills? Do our political leaders want to perpetuate gaps based on income, race, geography or social status? Do they consider every child worthy of public investment? Do some of our legislators favor a dual system of education with a mediocre public system, contrasted with superb private schools available only to those who can pay for such advantages?

We must demand action now from our legislature, asking tough questions of every candidate: Are you prepared to put education first in every budget? Where do you stand on implementing Leandro? Only if education becomes a top priority will we see “America first” or “make America great again!”

Dean Clifford is a retired educator and education consultant. She lives in Winston-Salem.