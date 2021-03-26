Debzani Deb: Transforming the Triad with data science

While this work is occurring in academic settings, the practical outcomes will have a lasting and far-reaching impact on the local community in at least two major ways — starting with our student population at Winston-Salem State.

Already, the center has established several research assistantships for graduate students, and we will involve undergraduates in our work as well. More broadly, we will infuse data science throughout the university’s curriculum, including support of a minor in data science, an existing graduate certificate in data analytics and a master’s in data science degree program. Additionally, an array of seminars, workshops and training sessions will educate students on opportunities in the field and help develop their skills.

We expect these offerings will create an advantage in recruiting students to Winston-Salem State. Just as importantly, we will contribute to diversifying the data science field in which minorities are significantly underrepresented, both as a whole and in leadership roles. In fact, we plan to begin raising awareness of data science careers long before students even enroll at the university. The center will contribute to new K-12 outreach activities, including camps at local middle and high schools, to engage students and teachers in the possibilities of data science, and how the field can be integrated into K-12 learning.