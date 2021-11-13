Dick Polman: Charlottesville trial is a platform for hate

Mark Twain, in an unpublished manuscript, once wrote: “It is not worthwhile to try to keep history from repeating itself, for man’s character will always make the preventing of the repetitions impossible.”

“Man’s character” indeed. Check out what’s happening right now in Charlottesville, Va. Hear the eerie echoes of what happened in Germany in 1924.

In Charlottesville, some vile right-wing hatemongers are currently on trial in federal court, charged with conspiring to commit racist violence at the deadly 2017 rally. Three cheers for the justice system, yes? That’s the good news.

But, according to press reports, here’s the bad news:

“(I)n this courtroom, they’ve found a new platform to amplify their racist views, put on performances they boast about on podcasts, radio shows and in live during-the-trial chats, and to attack their opponents … the defendants repeat the greatest hits of right-wing extremist beliefs in the courtroom and double down on the racist personas they have crafted for their followers, many of whom are paying attention … Neo-Nazi fans troll the court — saying the n-word multiple times, declaring ‘Make America Great Again’…”

Well, that sounded familiar.