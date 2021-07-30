Dick Polman: Words the MAGA cult don’t want you to hear

“They tortured me. They beat me. I was struck with a Taser device at the base of my skull numerous times. And they continued to do so, until I yelled out that I have kids … They said, ‘Get his gun, kill him with his own gun!’”

Nor did the Republican cult want you to hear from Officer Daniel Hodges — who was crushed in a doorway, beaten with his own baton, sprayed with a fire extinguisher, attacked by goons who tried to gouge out his right eye, and was told that “you will die on your knees.”

The cult also wanted to silence Officer Harry Dunn, a Black man who was informed by the goons that he was nothing more than “a f——— n——-.”

And Dunn had succinct advice for the select House committee: “There was an attack carried out on Jan. 6, and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that.”

The Republican cult didn’t want those cops on live TV. They’d prefer that Americans dismiss the evidence that they witnessed with their own eyes and heard with their own ears on Jan. 6.