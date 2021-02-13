Don Flow: The case for N.C. education investments

Universal pre-K

When a child falls behind in development, it is a rare occurrence for the child to catch up. For working-class families with dual incomes, if they do not have access to pre-kindergarten, we are guaranteeing their children are not starting out on a level playing field. The tragedy is that data show if they are not ready when they come into kindergarten, the odds drop enormously that they will be reading on grade level in third grade. If a child is not reading on grade level in third grade, we are stacking the odds against the child flourishing as an adult. Pre-K is the key to starting down the path to a life of opportunity. I believe it is a moral imperative that we do everything possible to start off every child in this state on this path.