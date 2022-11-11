Don Martin and Tricia McManus: Community collaboration key to accessible, high-quality Pre-K

In the spring of 2021, the Early Childhood Education (ECE) Task Force was formed to develop recommendations that would create a more unified and equitable system of pre-K programs in Forsyth County. Currently pre-K options are provided by Head Start, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and independent/private pre-K centers, some of whom also operate NC Pre-K-funded classrooms.

Research conducted by The Pre-K Priority and others clearly shows a two-pronged problem: Families struggle to access high-quality pre-K options in our community as pre-K providers and educators struggle with financial viability. The urgency behind this problem also is clear — when families cannot access high-quality pre-K programs, their children miss out on critical opportunities to establish a strong foundation for their K-12 educational experiences. The barriers to pre-K are particularly significant for families with lower income, and include cost, availability and proximity.

The Pre-K Priority invited Forsyth County, the City of Winston-Salem and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to nominate members to serve on the Early Childhood Education Task Force. The ECE Task Force included 31 members representing families, public and independent pre-K stakeholders, health and human service organizations and local community and business leaders.

Throughout its one-year tenure, the ECE Task Force met regularly. Members shared expertise and experience and collaborated on recommendations for building a more equitable pre-K system in Forsyth County. The Task Force coalesced around four primary work groups: Quality & Education, Workforce Education & Training, Advocacy & Funding and System & Administration. In the end, the workgroups brought forward 19 recommendations. A summary report of the final ECE Task Force report can be found on The Pre-K Priority website, https://www.prekpriority.org/learn-more/read.

The work group teams collaborated alongside The Pre-K Priority to prioritize recommendations and develop implementation strategies. These recommendations include providing: professional development courses and training for pre-K educators; individualized support and coaching for pre-K educators; consistent and equitable compensation for pre-K educators; trained family engagement specialists to support pre-K parents and families; coordinated integration of pre-K data from providers across Forsyth County; an evidence-based evaluation process; and the establishment of a partnership with the school district’s Office of Equity and Accountability to support sustainable equity practices.

Smart Start of Forsyth County, a member of the ECE Task Force as well as The Pre-K Priority, applied for a grant from Forsyth County’s American Rescue Act Plan funding to support a two-year pilot implementation of the Task Force’s recommendations. The Forsyth County Commissioners approved the $3.7 million pilot in early October. The pilot will support 30 Pre-K classrooms in Forsyth County, 60 pre-K educators, and impact 540 local pre-K students and their families. Then, using the learnings from the two-year pilot, a roadmap can be developed for scaling high-quality pre-K services and resources within Forsyth County.

The work of the Early Childhood Education Task Force was only possible through the collaborative efforts of its members and those who are part of the ongoing efforts of The Pre-K Priority. By ensuring the work groups reflected not just the diversity of the pre-K landscape but also a diversity of lived experiences, the Task Force was able to generate recommendations that will have immediate, and hopefully long-term, impact on our community.

Oftentimes, best efforts come when a group coalesces around a shared belief. In this case, Task Force members galvanized their work around the belief that all children have the right to equitable learning opportunities to help them achieve their full potential in school, work and life. It’s a powerful belief and to realize its full intentions, we must have an equitable pre-K system accessible to all children and their families.

If you are interested in learning more about the work of the Early Childhood Education Task Force, we invite you to join us for a special one-hour webinar at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 featuring members of the task force and facilitated by Liz Bell of EdNC. Registration details are available at www.prekpriority.org.