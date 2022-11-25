Donald Bryson: Tillis, tread lightly on patent reform

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Intellectual Property Subcommittee, has two pieces of legislation he’d like to get through Congress before retiring after 50 years. To do so, he’d need the support of the subcommittee’s ranking Republican member, North Carolina’s own Sen. Thom Tillis.

Although both senators are long-time defenders of America’s intellectual property system, in this case haste would be a mistake. Both bills need more work lest they damage the nation’s innovation economy. We need Tillis to hit the brakes.

IP rights are foundational to innovation. Consider, for example, how IP protection supports progress in the life-sciences, a vital sector of North Carolina’s economy. Our state is home to more than 600 companies specializing in this R&D-intensive arena.

It takes, on average, over a decade and about $3 billion in investment for researchers to bring one new medicine to patients. No one would accept such risk without the security provided by our patent laws, which allow drug researchers to recoup their upfront costs from successful products, make a return and invest in further research.

And as is the case with much of the innovative activity that occurs in the United States, most of this drug research happens at small, burgeoning start-ups that have placed a big bet on a novel idea.

Consider that small businesses account for 96% of all firms across America’s patent-intensive industries. These firms also file, on average, more patents per employee than their larger counterparts.

But for all their innovative power, small companies are also more susceptible to IP theft.

In one high-profile case, Google willfully stole patented technology from its smaller competitor, Sonos, for use in the search engine giant’s own smart speakers. In another, Apple was found to have infringed on patents held by internet security software firm VirnetX.

Sadly, these cases are among countless examples of unscrupulous IP infringers seeking to take advantage of the inventions of one’s competitors.

To give small businesses a fighting chance, Leahy helped create the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) within the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The purpose behind PTAB was to allow administrative-law judges to hear and decide patent challenges outside federal court. In theory, PTAB should have made it easier for patent holders to defend their IP against infringement and challenges.

In reality, the PTAB made things more difficult for small inventors, who had to contend with a “double jeopardy”-like scenario wherein patent cases often went forward concurrently in federal court and at PTAB. For cash-strapped little guys, trying to defend patents on two fronts is often impossible — especially when the infringer is a behemoth.

The patent office tried to correct the issue by granting PTAB more discretion over when to take up a case, in some instances allowing PTAB to defer to court proceedings. It was a subtle but important shift. Small companies were less likely to shutter under the cost of defending their patents.

That’s why it’s concerning that Leahy and Tillis’s pending PTAB Reform Act would return to the former status quo by requiring the PTAB to institute proceedings on patents even when the same issues are already before the courts.

And if enacted, the sting of the PTAB Reform Act on small inventors would be worsened by the two senators’ related bill, the Pride in Patent Ownership Act.

That bill would require patent owners to assume the burden of submitting tedious, patent-related paperwork and recordation documents to USPTO. This is a new layer of red tape — something Tillis has said he has made a priority of cutting. Worse, the penalties for patent holders who fail to comply precisely would be harsh: a reduction in the enhanced damages they could obtain against willful infringers. So, of course, infringers will be combing through such filings for even the most trivial error that could reduce their exposure to enhanced damage claims.

Tillis is well aware that our IP system needs some tune-ups. His ongoing work on the bipartisan Patent Eligibility Restoration Act, which would clear up confusion in the courts over which inventions are eligible for patents, is exemplary. He should focus there and skip rushing ahead with other reforms that need substantially more work.