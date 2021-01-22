Donna Horton-Berry: COVID puts teachers at risk

Young people from all backgrounds are infected with COVID at similar rates and 99.9% of them have few if any symptoms. Emerging research tells us that young people are the safest. There are still questions about young children being carriers, but there are no alarm bells at this time. We can all hope and pray that our assumptions about children remain true.

Bringing students back into school buildings is the cause of unimaginable stress for school staff. Mortality data has not changed. Less than 2% of people who get the virus die with it. What is unknown is how the disease affects the body over time. There are stories in the news of survivors who spent 90 days in the hospital, people who lost limbs, 25-year-old athletes with permanent scarring in their lungs, people who tested positive and who had no symptom but who have heart attacks or strokes from blood clots a few months later. No one knows if having COVID will result in survivors having effects that will manifest next year or 20 years from now. Will those who have recovered have a pre-existing condition that makes them susceptible to other diseases over time? Will surviving COVID be a co-morbidity?