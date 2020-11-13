Dorian Warren: A pandemic of division

After a week that felt like forever, the end of the Trump presidency is finally in sight.

President-elect Joe Biden has won the largest number of votes of any candidate in the nation's history. More than 77 million people stood up to say they are sick of the collateral damage caused by a deadly virus.

But I'm not talking about the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 242,000 lives and counting. No, in my view, the continuing spread of COVID-19 has been a symptom of an even more widespread illness: a political system that uses race-baiting and nativism to pit us against one another.

The common term for this pathogen is divisiveness. The kind that makes a lifesaving act like mask-wearing into a symbol of politics, and that makes Black and brown people disproportionately likely to die of COVID-19 or face harm at the hands of police. Like racism and other oppressive forms of exclusion, divisiveness is about "othering" people who look, believe or behave differently than you.

We know the president's power is deeply rooted in this attitude. Victimhood and its evil twin, entitlement, help him justify demonizing, name-calling and using the government to punish those with whom he disagrees.