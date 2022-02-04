Dr. Chi-Cheng Huang: Omicron encouraged rural hospital innovation

“Ahem. Ahem. Ahem!”
It started innocently enough with a guttural cough two weeks before Christmas. Then came a stuffy nose and white phlegm. Innocuous enough, she reasonably dismissed the symptoms as seasonal allergies or reactions to the dramatic changes in the weather in Western North Carolina. But the symptoms quickly got worse. Much worse. From the sputum to fever to shakes and chills to losing her breath. Her mind spun like a top and never stopped.
Is it her asthma acting up again?
Is it pneumonia?
Is it COVID?
Ms. Smith (not her real name), born and raised in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, now began to think of her young children and her family member recently diagnosed with COVID-19. She grew increasingly nervous — and scared. Just days before Christmas, she eventually came to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Wilkes Medical Center, which, by that time, like hospitals across the country, had become overburdened in the emergency department and inpatient units.
What she didn’t know was that our country’s health care system was already in the midst of a hospital bed capacity stress test that began in November 2021, largely due to suboptimal vaccination rates, lackluster mask use and provider fatigue. Now omicron, just a few weeks after arriving in the United States, was exacerbating an already strained system. It created the perfect storm for the holiday season.
As a practicing physician often at the front lines with our courageous nurses, I have been humbled by how this virus manages to pack such suffering into just 140 nanometers in size. Too often we have been the last people that a patient, like Ms. Smith, sees before being intubated. Rural community hospitals have been hit particularly hard.
COVID-19 has been the burning platform and a reality check forcing us to rapidly re-think traditional practices over the past two years. As the number of omicron hospitalizations rose among the unvaccinated and health care staffing was stretched to its maximum capacity, we innovated.
The virtual hospital launched on Christmas Eve at Wilkes Medical Center. Under the leadership of Dr. Harsh Barot, medical director of the virtual hospital at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, a pivot was made on Dec. 24.
Our remote health care providers delivered real-time inpatient care with the floor nurse and the patients at Wilkes Medical Center. A camera mounted on the cart coupled with a remote stethoscope and speakers allowed us to examine the patient and listen to Ms. Smith’s heart, lungs and abdomen. As we listened to the cardiac murmurs, fine pulmonary crackles and gurgling bowel sounds, we expanded our capacity to take care of inpatients in an innovative way.
Hospitalization rates continued their alarming increase across the country during the week between Christmas and the New Year. The pivot to virtual hospital proved timely as a winter storm hit North Wilkesboro on Jan. 2 that froze pipes and shut down electricity in many areas of western North Carolina.
Ms. Smith was discharged on Jan. 3, in time for her to spend a few remaining days of the holiday season at home. She was relieved to be back home with her family, thankful to the virtual hospital program and grateful to be alive.
The virtual hospital initiative delivered excellent care for Ms. Smith and many more like her.
Omicron may not be the last COVID-19 variant, but we, as health care leaders and front line providers, must continue to provide the very best patient care at our rural hospitals, innovate when necessary and pivot.
Dr. Chi Huang is executive medical director of General Medicine and Hospital Medicine Shared Services at Wake Forest Baptist Health System. The views expressed in this column are his own.