Dr. Chi-Cheng Huang: Omicron encouraged rural hospital innovation

“Ahem. Ahem. Ahem!”

It started innocently enough with a guttural cough two weeks before Christmas. Then came a stuffy nose and white phlegm. Innocuous enough, she reasonably dismissed the symptoms as seasonal allergies or reactions to the dramatic changes in the weather in Western North Carolina. But the symptoms quickly got worse. Much worse. From the sputum to fever to shakes and chills to losing her breath. Her mind spun like a top and never stopped.

Is it her asthma acting up again?

Is it pneumonia?

Is it COVID?

Ms. Smith (not her real name), born and raised in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, now began to think of her young children and her family member recently diagnosed with COVID-19. She grew increasingly nervous — and scared. Just days before Christmas, she eventually came to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Wilkes Medical Center, which, by that time, like hospitals across the country, had become overburdened in the emergency department and inpatient units.