Dr. Chi-Cheng Huang: 'What ifs' lead to vaccine hesitancy

Out of the blue, a few tears fell down my face. The stress and worry that I had tried to suppress finally bubbled up about COVID-19 and “what ifs.”

It was a typical early morning drive on I-40 West to one of our hospitals on a March day in 2020, nearly 17 months ago. The fog coming off the highway had yet not lifted and my windshield wiper was removing the condensation back and forth hypnotically. Many other physicians are much braver than me and have worked with patients who have Ebola in Africa or have treated the wounded in war zones outside the United States. When COVID started to appear on the doorsteps of our hospitals in the U.S., many of us, for the first time, were confronted with the reality that our jobs had inherent, real-life, daily risks. The “what ifs” flooded my brain.

What if I catch the COVID-19 virus at work and get hospitalized with COVID-19 infection?

What if I die from the COVID-19 infection?

Admittedly, the last year and a half have been tough for not only parents, children and the elderly but also for physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and many other front-line health care providers. Worldwide, at least 1,800 health care providers have lost their lives from COVID-19.