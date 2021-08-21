Dr. Chi-Cheng Huang: 'What ifs' lead to vaccine hesitancy

Out of the blue, a few tears fell down my face. The stress and worry that I had tried to suppress finally bubbled up about COVID-19 and “what ifs.”
It was a typical early morning drive on I-40 West to one of our hospitals on a March day in 2020, nearly 17 months ago. The fog coming off the highway had yet not lifted and my windshield wiper was removing the condensation back and forth hypnotically. Many other physicians are much braver than me and have worked with patients who have Ebola in Africa or have treated the wounded in war zones outside the United States. When COVID started to appear on the doorsteps of our hospitals in the U.S., many of us, for the first time, were confronted with the reality that our jobs had inherent, real-life, daily risks. The “what ifs” flooded my brain.
What if I catch the COVID-19 virus at work and get hospitalized with COVID-19 infection?
What if I die from the COVID-19 infection?
Admittedly, the last year and a half have been tough for not only parents, children and the elderly but also for physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and many other front-line health care providers. Worldwide, at least 1,800 health care providers have lost their lives from COVID-19.
During the pandemic, we opened up extra beds and cared for patients in the emergency department, inpatient unit and intensive care unit. Yet, in many respects, I am doing what I truly love doing when I try to help a patient get through a COVID-19 hospitalization so that he or she does not end up on a ventilator, even if it means gowning up in the fluorescent yellow personal protective equipment (PPE) and sweating through the N95 masks. Gratefully, hope came this past winter as there were reports of not one but many COVID-19 vaccines.
Unfortunately, the lagging vaccination rates and the delta variant have created another surge this summer.
As a front-line health care provider and physician leader, I have had patients, colleagues and family members who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. The divides cross cultural, gender, political, racial, ethnic, geographical and religious lines. Many of those who may disagree about masks and vaccines are my friends, colleagues and family members. These are good people who have concerns. Vaccine hesitancy is real and carries its own “what ifs.”
What if I have an allergic reaction?
What if I have a side effect from the vaccine?
I understand the hesitancy and the fear of a new vaccine. Simply stated, the evidence demonstrates that masks limit the transmission of the virus and the vaccine effectively decreases hospitalization from the disease. Specifically, study after study has shown that masks can prevent the spread of 50 to 70% of exhaled respiratory droplets. The Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines are 84 to 96% effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalization in fully vaccinated people between the ages of 65 and 74. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is changing due to the epidemiological pressures and the delta variant is now the predominant strain in many communities in North Carolina. Some studies have indicated that this variant is several times more transmissible.
In the U.S., we have lost about 615,000 patients to COVID-19, three times the population of Winston-Salem. As a physician, I have been the last person a loved one saw before being intubated for COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure and eventually dying. What is so hard and heartbreaking is that it is preventable.
We should play our part in stopping the heated rhetoric on all sides, whether it is over the dinner table, across the pews or in the state house. The COVID-19 virus does not care if we are red, blue or purple; urban or rural; brown, Black or white.
Front-line health care providers have often been called heroes, which at times makes me feel uncomfortable. Many of us are just doing our jobs because we love what we do, saving lives and helping people get better. I truly understand the “what ifs.” Let’s do our part for ourselves, our loved ones and our communities. Let’s get vaccinated.
Dr. Chi Huang is executive medical director of General Medicine and Hospital Medicine Shared Services at Wake Forest Baptist Health System. The views expressed in this column are his own.