From the start of the pandemic, Tryon Medical Partners doctors and staff have been on the frontlines, testing more than 12,000 of our patients for the COVID-19 virus in the Charlotte region since March at our two remote clinics. We continue to hear our patients’ ongoing concerns about the terrifyingly high and unknowable costs of health care. Far too many patients continue to tell us they avoid medical treatment because they have no idea what their insurance or hospital bill will be.
That must stop. In no other industry are consumers expected to purchase a product or service without knowing the price up front. Yet, every day, patients receive surprisingly high bills they could not foresee for services they cannot return. In addition, medical debt is one of the nation’s leading causes of bankruptcy.
While we, as independent physicians, can help solve the medical issues, we need our federal lawmakers to help end this practice by requiring hospitals and insurance companies to make their prices transparent to patients.
To that end, the U.S. Senate recently introduced The Health Care PRICE Transparency Act (SB 4106). We strongly support the bill and urge N.C. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to do the same.
SB 4106 would require all hospitals to reveal their cash prices and secret, negotiated rates with insurers in an easy-to-read online format by Jan. 1. Our senators have the chance to not only support this bill, but help get it included in the next COVID-19 stimulus package, which Congress is expected to consider this summer.
Health-care price transparency is not a red or blue issue. Rather, it’s a broadly bipartisan issue that national surveys show 90% of Americans want. Hospitals and insurance companies have been aggressively fighting the move because they profit excessively from keeping patients in the dark. Their lobbying groups pay our lawmakers handsomely to maintain the status quo.
In this era of COVID-19, with the fear of sickness looming large, the rate of unemployment rising, and, correspondingly, the increased numbers of uninsured patients, consumers need this information now more than ever.
If consumers could shop and compare prices online for a hip replacement, MRI or hernia repair, and purchase such services the way they do everything else, from cars to airplane tickets, competition would enter the market — driving costs down and quality up. Consumers could also use the information to lower health-care costs for themselves, for their employers (who buy their health insurance) and, ultimately, for the rest of us, who pay for health care in higher premiums and taxes.
SB 4106 would bring tremendous financial relief to American households and would cost taxpayers nothing. Sens. Burr and Tillis have a chance to help make health care price transparency happen for all of us. Please urge them to vote for the Health Care PRICE Transparency Act and to quickly move to include it in the next COVID-19 stimulus package.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.