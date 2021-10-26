Dr. David Tayloe: Our children need the vaccine — we all do

Schoolchildren in this country once lined up with their classmates to take sugar cubes with the polio vaccine in it.

Our parents didn’t question the necessity of this. They trusted pediatricians and researchers. They trusted the science. They saw the terrible effects of polio on children — the iron lungs, the braces, the twisted limbs. They knew medical professionals had their children’s best interests at heart and wanted to protect our communities.

Why then do so many doubt the necessity of the COVID-19 vaccine to protect our communities today?

Research by public health experts indicates that most parents of children ages 5-11 years old are worried about their children becoming sick with COVID-19 and will seek vaccination. Yet many parents of school-aged children are unvaccinated. Unvaccinated adults have overwhelmed hospital capacities to care for all the COVID-infected patients, and to care for patients with other serious health problems.

We all must do our part to end this pandemic once and for all. Universal immunization is our only hope.