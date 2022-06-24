Dr. Eleanor Greene: The fatal price of waiting for medical care

With Christmas approaching, a sweet but doomed 48-year-old mother of two arrived in my office back in 2018 seeking medical care. For the past year, she said, she had experienced bleeding. But she had no insurance and her budget was tight. So she waited until she had health care coverage to see a doctor.

My heart broke when I found that cancer had already eaten away half of her cervix. Privately, I wept for her. Yes, now that she had insurance, she would receive care.

But it was too late; all of that care could not save her life. No more Christmases. No more hugs with her two sons.

Had her cancer been diagnosed and treated sooner or before it became invasive, the cost would have been under $1,000 and she would likely be alive today. But her lack of health insurance made her hold off. Instead, her late-stage care was much more expensive, typically running into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. And it failed to save her life.

I weep for her still — and for the thousands of other mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who suffer in North Carolina’s deadly health care coverage gap.

Now, there’s a glimmer of hope. The N.C. Senate has overwhelmingly voted in favor of closing the gap by expanding Medicaid.

Next, we’ll see if the life or death stakes involved move the N.C. House to take action.

The coverage gap refers to people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for a subsidy on the health insurance marketplace.

Like my late patient with cervical cancer, many North Carolinians clock in at jobs day after day, but don’t receive health insurance from their employers.

And hundreds of thousands of working people still fall below the federal poverty line, which is around $26,000 for a family of four, even though they are working full time.

Prior to the pandemic, approximately 400,000 North Carolinians lacked access to affordable health insurance. Now, the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates the number of North Carolinians who would benefit from closing the gap has grown by over 200,000.

So far, 38 states have moved to close their gaps by expanding Medicaid, with the federal government paying 90% of the cost. This would be not just an astoundingly good deal for North Carolina, but life saving.

Medicaid funding is a key tool in screening for common diseases like cancer and fighting for recovery once a disease is detected.

The goal is first and foremost to make sure that all who need it, will benefit from it. A recent study showed that cancer patients in “holdout” states like ours experienced lower survival rates — including a 31% increase in mortality risk among breast cancer patients.

The outlook improves the sooner one can be screened, diagnosed and treated. Yet for too many in our state, including those with cancer, access to timely, high-quality health care is out of reach because of financial issues.

Sadly, the story of the doomed mom who arrived in my office too late is not singular in my experience.

I can share other stories of how our state’s coverage gap has swallowed up hard working people and destroyed lives.

Recently, I joined faith leaders and policy makers at a prayer breakfast steps away from the N.C. General Assembly to urge legislators to finally remedy this malignancy. On behalf of so many patients, families and doctors, I again urge the N.C. House to join the N.C. Senate and expand Medicaid.

Dr. Eleanor Greene earned a B.S. degree in medical technology from the former Bowman Gray School of Medicine (now Wake Forest University School of Medicine) in Winston-Salem, and her M.D. and Master of Public Health in Maternal and Child Health from UNC-Chapel Hill. She founded her own practice at Triad Women’s Health and Wellness Center, where she currently focuses on gynecology.