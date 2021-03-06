Dr. Erica F. Robinson and Dr. Michael B. Baldonieri: Cervical cancer screening and the integrity of the pap test

A connection has been demonstrated between HPV infection and cervical cancer (which is why the HPV vaccine has been an effective tool for fighting cervical cancer). A small number of experts have proposed eliminating the Pap test in favor of HPV testing alone. While the evidence to support a strong link between HPV and cervical cancer does exist, we are concerned HPV testing alone will not be as effective as co-testing with a Pap test. For patients who may not have easy or regular access to screening, co-testing is especially important so that we can ensure that they are fully screened in one visit. Separating HPV testing and Pap testing can further limit early cervical cancer detection for patients with low screening rates, placing them at greater risk.