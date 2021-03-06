Dr. Erica F. Robinson and Dr. Michael B. Baldonieri: Cervical cancer screening and the integrity of the pap test

The Pap smear — the most important screening tool for cervical cancer. While obtaining this test may be temporarily uncomfortable during your routine gynecologic wellness exam, the “Pap” serves a crucial role in keeping patients healthy. From 1955 to 1992, the routine use of Pap testing reduced the mortality rate of cervical cancer by 70%, and with consistent use of this tool, earlier detection is possible with a continued decreased rate of death.
Even with these great strides in cervical cancer detection, this cancer remains more common and more deadly in nonwhite populations. Incidence of cervical cancer is up to 35% higher in Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black populations than the non-Hispanic white population. The Pap test helps to equalize health outcomes, and the ease with which it is performed (a simple, in-office test) means that it can be widely used across all health clinics.
During the Pap test, a brush collects cells from the surface of the cervix. These cells are examined under a microscope with the goal of identifying abnormal cells, which can be a sign of pre-cancer or cancer. The cells collected with the Pap test are also routinely tested for human papilloma virus (HPV), a common virus that has been connected to cervical and vaginal cancers. Together, the Pap test and HPV test are called "co-testing," and the combination is extremely effective in detecting precancerous and cancerous changes linked to cervical cancer.
A connection has been demonstrated between HPV infection and cervical cancer (which is why the HPV vaccine has been an effective tool for fighting cervical cancer). A small number of experts have proposed eliminating the Pap test in favor of HPV testing alone. While the evidence to support a strong link between HPV and cervical cancer does exist, we are concerned HPV testing alone will not be as effective as co-testing with a Pap test. For patients who may not have easy or regular access to screening, co-testing is especially important so that we can ensure that they are fully screened in one visit. Separating HPV testing and Pap testing can further limit early cervical cancer detection for patients with low screening rates, placing them at greater risk.
Current guidelines recommend initiating routine cervical cancer screening at age 21. Recently, various medical organizations have considered postponing the commencement of screening until patients are 25. A four-year delay in the detection of cancer and pre-cancer could be deadly. Four years of missed visits are lost opportunities to help patients modify lifestyles to minimize their risk of developing cancer. Education on quitting smoking, receiving the HPV vaccine, and optimizing sexual health would be compromised or omitted completely from patient care. The benefits of four years of counseling on patient outcomes is unquantifiable and would save lives. Alongside co-testing, these visits contribute to meaningful progress towards eliminating cervical cancer altogether.
Helping patients understand cervical cancer screening is an integral part of the physician-patient relationship. We work with patients to use their Pap test results as a tool to guide future surveillance, minimize risk of developing cancer, and treat abnormalities. These test results allow us to personalize medicine to fit the needs of every patient individually.
The best time to perform Pap and HPV testing is at your annual gynecologic (or wellness) exam with your OB/GYN or primary care provider. These appointments are great opportunities for patients to discuss concerns, receive routine essential screening tests, and manage their health. Being in tune with your health has never been more essential than in the current COVID pandemic. As we practice social distancing measures and wear masks, we must not forget other components of our wellbeing and the critical nature of in-person visits. Do not sacrifice your annual exam — it's one of the best tools to help live your life to its fullest and healthiest.
Dr. Erica F. Robinson is an OB/GYN and Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgeon at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology with Wake Forest School of Medicine. Dr. Michael B. Baldonieri is an OB/GYN Resident at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.